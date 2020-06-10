Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Sexy Blue Dress With Revealing Cut-Out Details

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple update in which she showed off her fit physique in a figure-hugging dress.

Katelyn posed in a luxurious-looking space, and several large vases filled with white flowers were visible in her first snap. She rocked a long-sleeved dress with cut-out details along the front that transformed the look from business chic to super sexy. Thin straps crisscrossed her chest and upper abdomen, revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage and underboob, as well as some of her flat stomach. The long sleeves covered up her sculpted arms, but there was plenty of skin on display in the smoking-hot look.

The garment had a figure-hugging fit that skimmed over her hips and thighs, and in the first picture, she posed with her hands on her slim waist. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and she had a serious expression on her stunning face. Bold brows framed her eyes, and she had what looked like a nude gloss on her plump lips.

The second snap was taken from further away, so Katelyn’s entire body was visible in the picture. More details of her background were also included in the shot, although Katelyn’s beauty remained the focal point of the picture.

The hem of the dress came to just above her knees, leaving her sculpted calves exposed, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of nude strappy heels that elongated her legs and added a few extra inches of height. She had a slight smile on her face as she posed for the snap and didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories.

The third slide showed the process of obtaining the photos with a short video. Though Katelyn’s dress looked like it was a teal hue in the first two snaps, it was a blue shade in the video, suggesting that there may have been a filter on the first two shots.

Katelyn’s followers absolutely loved the tantalizing update, and the post received over 5,300 likes within 52 minutes, as well as 322 comments from her eager fans.

“That’s a beautiful outfit,” one follower commented.

“Always elegant and beautiful,” another fan wrote.

“Stunning as always,” another fan added, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Looks like sophisticated but a little naughty,” a fourth follower wrote about Katelyn’s ensemble.

The cocktail dress she wore in her latest update was much different than the sizzling shot she posted yesterday. As The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn previously shared a pic in which she showcased her chiseled abs in a black sports bra paired with a pink thong.