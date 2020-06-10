Monica Huldt Eats A Strawberry While Posing In A Blue Crop Top & Black Panties

Monica Huldt took to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to share yet another racy pic with her loyal fans. The model showed some skin while asking her followers what they were eating for breakfast.

Monica looked smoking hot as she wore a blue crochet knotted crop top. The shirt clung tightly to her ample bust and toned arms while showing off her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process.

She teamed the top with a pair of black panties. The garment rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and round booty as well. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings.

Monica posed with her body turned to the side in front of her open refrigerator. She turned her head towards the camera and ate a strawberry with a seductive look on her face. She pushed one hip to the side and bent one knee as she posed for for the pic.

Monica wore her blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that she pushed over her shoulder.

She also sported a natural makeup look for the shot. The application appeared to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a soft dusting of pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, under eyes, and brow bones.

Monica’s 683,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the pic. The post garnered more than 5,300 likes within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 170 message during that time.

“Good morning sexy,” one follower wrote.

“Perfect,” another follower stated.

“I realy [sic] like your profile, you are beautiful,” a third social media user remarked.

“Looking very fine,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about flaunting her fit figure in tiny outfits online. She rocks sexy lingerie, tiny tops, and scanty bathing suits in her photos on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a sheer black crop top, red panties, and some red thigh-high fishnet stockings. That upload also proved to be popular. To date, the snap has reeled in more than 8,800 likes and over 150 comments.