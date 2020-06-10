Anastasiya Kvitko Rocks Tight-Fitting White Bikini, Exposes Major Cleavage On Instagram

Anastasiya Kvitko treated her fans to an incredibly sexy new post on Instagram on Wednesday morning. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a barely-fitting white bikini that exposed her cleavage and amplified her best assets as she posed outside.

The photos showed Anastasiya standing on what looked to be a balcony in front of a gray divider. In the background, the silver railing could be seen, as well as tall buildings in the distance. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Anastasiya and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her swimwear.

Anastasiya’s look featured a triangle-shaped top in white with black straps that tied around her neck and a black buckle in the center. The fabric stretched and pulled over her busty chest, barely-fitting over her ample cleavage. A fair amount of sideboob and underboob spilled out of the tiny top, as well.

Anastasiya’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching thong. A thick belt attached to the thong and ran around her tiny waist, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the thong ran in a U-shape, so the front remained low to show off her abs. The sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her long, curvy legs.

Anastasiya accessorized her outfit with gold bangles on her wrist. She did not appear to be sporting much makeup, though the model hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Anastasiya’s long, blond locks fell down her shoulders in straight strands.

In the first image, Anastasiya faced the camera as she crossed her legs and arched her back in a way that emphasized her curves. She popped her chest out and leaned her head back with a smile. The second photo showed the babe turned around, giving fans a view of her round booty. Again, she arched her back, keeping her hands at her sides.

The post garnered more than 64,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Anastasiya’s fans. Her followers left a ton of compliments in the comments section.

“Wow you look beautiful,” one fan said.

“Such a true beauty,” another user added.

“Yes, I love you and your swimsuit,” a third fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

Anastasiya always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. Earlier this week, she posed poolside in a nude-colored two-piece and a fringe coverup, which her followers loved.