Gwen Singer Flaunts Her Enviable Curves While Wearing A Skintight Strapless White Dress & Heels

Gwen Singer went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram update on Wednesday morning. The sexy model flashed her curves while revealing in the caption that she was waiting for someone to wake up.

In the racy pics, Gwen looked hotter than ever as she sported a skintight strapless white dress. The gown showcased her muscular arms and shoulders while putting her ample cleavage on full display.

The dress also hugged her curvy hips, tiny waist, and round booty tightly. The short skirt gave fans a peek at her long, lean legs, and she accessorized the style with gold hoop earrings and a pair of strappy heels.

In the first photo, Gwen sat on a white chair. She had one foot on the ground as she lifted her other leg up and turned her body to the side to showcase her posterior. She looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face and grabbed at her hair. The second pic featured her with both of her legs in the air and her hands behind her while she stared into the camera.

Gwen wore her dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. She styled the brunette locks in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder in the shots.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eyeshadow and defined brows.

She looked to have accentuated her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and lower eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with dark pink lip gloss.

Gwen’s over 1.1 million followers went wild for the snaps, clicking the like button more than 9,600 times in less than an hour after they were uploaded to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with nearly 300 messages during that time.

“If she doesn’t get your blood pressure up, you are dead,” one follower stated.

“I love this outfit!! Gorgeous divine queen,” another wrote.

“I love you,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model’s followers have become accustomed to seeing her rock skimpy ensembles online. She’s been known to sport tiny tops, scanty lingerie, and tiny bathing suits for her sexy photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently dropped the jaws of her fans when she posed in a sheer black dress. To date, that post has raked in more than 23,000 likes and over 330 comments.