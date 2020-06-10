YouTube Star Saffron Barker Sizzles In Matching Low-Cut White Top & Shorts In Miami

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a number of throwback photos of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to wowing followers with her outfit posts, and she didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a low-cut white top that displayed her decolletage. The lower part of the long-sleeved garment was semi-sheer and loose-fitted. She paired the ensemble with matching shorts that fell way above her knees.

The blond beauty sported her long wavy hair down and opted for short nails with white polish. Barker accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant, hoop earrings, rings, and yellow cat-eye sunglasses.

For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied dark eyeshadow, mascara, false eyelashes, and a coat of lipstick.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers, posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured standing on a sandy beach from the thighs up. Barker raised her head up with her eyes closed and looked over to the left. She showed off her side profile which highlighted her strong jawline and cheekbones. Barker sported a subtle smile and seemingly had the wind blowing her hair.

In the next slide, she posed with her sunglasses on. Barker parted her lips and continued looking to the left. She placed one hand on her hip and pushed her locks over to one side.

In the third and final frame, she was snapped with sand on her knees. Barker tilted her sunglasses down which helped display her eyes slightly, and she had raised her arm to the side of her face.

For her caption, Barker hinted that the photo shoot she did in Miami will be coming soon.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 64,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“HOW ARE YOU SO GORGEOUS,” one user asked passionately in capital letters.

“I wish I looked like you,” another devotee shared.

“You look unreal,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“SLAYYYYY WOW UR JUST GORGEOUS,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore a light green tie-dye bodysuit with thin straps paired with matching joggers from her own clothing collection with In The Style.

To complete the outfit, she wore long white Nike socks with the signature swoosh logo printed in black. She styled her long, wavy hair down and rocked short nails with a coat of black polish.