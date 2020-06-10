Corrie Yee Gets Steamy In A Teeny Tiny Pink & Purple Cheetah-Print String Bikini

Corrie Yee went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday morning. The stunning model flashed her curves while posing seductively for the camera.

In the steamy snaps, Corrie looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a purple cheetah-print string bikini with pink trim. The tiny top left little to the imagination as it flaunted her toned arms and shoulders and exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs could also be seen in the shots.

In the first photo, Corrie say on the edge of a swimming pool with her feet in the water. She arched her back and showed off her round booty as well. She placed one hand on her leg and looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare into the lens. In the second pic, she stood in front of a flowering shrub and tugged at her bikini top.

Corrie wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Corrie’s 976,000-plus followers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 7,100 times within the first hour after it was published to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 230 messages.

“So Beautiful!” one follower wrote.

“Every pic is better than the other…you look absolutely stunning,” remarked another.

“You are as delicate and beautiful as a small drop of water,” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re the epitome of sexiness, Corrie – and I love that leopard print! What a huntress of the heart,” a fourth comment read.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about showcasing her enviable curves for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting scanty bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and racy tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently thrilled fans when she posed in a plunging red lace teddy and a Star Wars helmet. That post has earned more than 15,000 likes and over 360 comments to date.