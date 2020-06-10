Amy Duggar Shares Rainbow Post Honoring Grandma Mary With Instagram

Amy Duggar shared a rainbow post to Instagram that honored her late grandmother Mary. The reality television star posted a tribute for the first anniversary commemorating the beloved Duggar matriarch’s death. Amy and her grandmother were extraordinarily close, and she explained the connection between rainbows and Mary in a touching caption that accompanied her share.

Amy posted an image of herself as she lay atop some green grass. She wore what appeared to be a white t-shirt in the pic. Her dark brown hair was piled atop her head and decorated with a large navy blue scarf. Above Amy’s head was a collection of flowers in all different colors — like ones found in a rainbow. The mother of son Daxton — with husband Dillon King — smiled slightly in the photo. She wore sunglasses with funky black-and-white patterned frames.

In the caption accompanying the image, Amy explained that there was a beautiful rainbow the day her grandmother passed. Mary Duggar was the mother of Jim Bob Duggar and his sister, Deanna. She was grandmother not only to Amy but also to the entire brood of 19 children born to her son and his wife, Michelle.

Amy said that on the day of her grandmother’s funeral, a second rainbow appeared. She expressed her sorrow at missing her grandmother but rejoiced in her belief that she would one day see Mary again. She concluded her post, explaining that it took all day to write, by saying that each rainbow she sees will remind her of her beloved grandmother.

Fans of the family sent their condolences to Amy and her family.

“She was a lovely lady! I wish you continued comfort in memories and the promise of being together again someday,” remarked one follower.

“Love this. I know it’s a hard day for you. But I’m glad you see the beauty in today. If only people would take everything you say to heart it would be a much better place,” said a second fan.

“What a lovely lady she was. Positive thoughts to you on this hard day,” stated a third Instagram user.

Mary Duggar died on June 9, 2019, after accidentally falling into a pool. Amy’s mother Deanna discovered her body and alerted authorities, who pronounced her dead at the scene, reported CNN. Mary was married to Jimmy Lee Duggar for 48 years until he preceded her in death in 2009. Mary was regularly featured on both 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On alongside her extended Duggar family.