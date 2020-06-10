Javier Ambler: Who Is The Black Man Whose Death Was Filmed During Footage For ‘Live PD’

The death of Javier Ambler has received national attention this week, per People. On March 28, 2019, in Texas, the 40-year-old was involved in a routine traffic stop for failing to dim his lights for oncoming traffic. The stop turned into a 22-minute car chase, which was followed by Ambler being tased four times by law enforcement. Bodycam footage from the arrest shows Ambler repeatedly telling officers “I can’t breathe” as he is tased, drawing a chilling parallel to the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody. Ambler’s arrest was filmed for a segment on the popular reality TV show Live PD.

For the first time since Ambler’s death, public statements have been made available from his interaction with law enforcement. Footage from the scene — which came from Austin police officers and not Williamson County sheriff deputies that made the arrest — detailed a portion of a conversation between an officer and Ambler while he was being tased repeatedly. Ambler told the officer that he had congestive heart failure and was unable to breathe.

The Texas attorney general’s office ruled Ambler’s death a homicide. The report said that the father of two died as a result of “congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity, in combination with forcible restraint.” Ambler showed no signs of being intoxicated.

Ambler Was A ‘Gentle Giant’

Javier Ambler / Facebook

Ambler’s mother, Maritza, described her only son as a mama’s boy, one that was funny and loving, per CNN. She said that the family had been slowly recovering from the impact of Ambler’s death and is hoping that they will soon be able to receive some “closure.” Since Ambler’s cremation after his death, Maritza has carried his ashes in a locket and still talks to her son every day.

Javier’s father, also named Javier, described his son as a “gentle giant” and a “great father.”

Ambler had two sons, a 4-year-old and a 15-year-old. Maritza said that the 4-year-old still asks where his father is and the 15-year-old has been unable to sleep since Ambler’s death.

Ambler’s father described his son’s upbringing as one of an army brat. He said it shielded him from having to confront divisions regarding race as a child, saying everyone was “Army green.”

While Ambler didn’t see race, his mother has suspicions that the color of his skin played a role in his death.

“They just saw somebody with that skin color… somebody that they are used to going against, and you know he was just a target. I do think it is part of the reason why they chased him.”

Unearthing The Footage Of Ambler’s Death Has Been Contentious

Javier Ambler / Facebook

Following the release of the footage, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore revealed on Twitter that it was only made available after a year-long “fight” with the Williamson County Sheriff’s office.

“Over the last year, the District Attorney’s Office has been fighting with Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to have ‘Live PD’ video footage related to Javier Ambler’s death released. What should have been a routine traffic stop, ended with Javier’s death.”

Moore went on to say that Williamson County had “stonewalled” their investigation into Ambler’s death. The case was originally going to go before a grand jury in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused their presentation to be delayed until the summer. She ended her statement by saying that the District Attorney’s office was working to secure justice for Ambler and his family.

Sheriff Robert Chody of the Williamson County Sherriff’s Office responded in a statement.

“While we cannot comment on the Ambler incident due to the ongoing investigation by the Travis County D.A., we can correct misleading statements made by the Travis County D.A.”

Chody added that the Williamson County Sherriff’s Office is “ready and willing” to participate in the Travis County District Attorney’s investigation.

“Any attempt to say we have slowed or otherwise impeded the investigation is absolutely false. We participated fully in the investigation launched by the Austin Police Department, the results of which have been forwarded to the Travis County D.A.,”

The Sherriff ended his statement by calling on A&E, the network that airs Live PD, to release the footage from the event for review, adding that his office did not have control of what was filmed.

Moore responded in a statement saying she stands by her previous statements about a lack of cooperation from the Williamson County Sherriff’s Office with the investigation. A&E also released a statement saying that neither themselves nor the producers of Live PD have been asked for the footage by investigators from law enforcement or the District Attorney’s office.