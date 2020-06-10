Angela Simmons Goes Makeup-Free, Shows Off ‘Simple Curls’ In Latest Snap

Angela Simmons shared a stunning new snapshot that proved that she looks spectacular without a stitch of makeup. The 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star treated her 6.6 million fans to the gorgeous new update an hour ago, and many of them have not been shy about showering the post with love.

As her followers know, Angela is most well-known for flaunting her bombshell body in revealing attire, including bikinis and sexy activewear. Today, she pumped the breaks and shared a photo that highlighted her natural beauty. The image captured Angela in front of a set of sliding glass doors that were outlined in white. She did not share her exact location with a geotag. In her caption, she plugged DHairBoutique, which focuses on 100 percent natural, animal-free hair that is made without using synthetic fibers or chemical processing.

The solo upload showed Angela at an up-close angle and was cropped below her navel. The photo gave fans a personal look at her flawless complexion that did not include any sort of makeup application. She gave a serious stare into the camera with her big, brown eyes. Her smooth skin had no imperfections whatsoever, and the photo’s lighting gave her skin a glow.

Angela appeared to snap the selfie as her right arm was extended out of the frame. She rested her opposite hand on her arm and gave a peek at her manicured nails. She opted for a vibrant top that added a bright pop of color to the image. The piece boasted a bright orange-and-yellow design, and it appeared to be constructed of mesh fabric. Its capped sleeves hit a few inches above her elbow while its crew neckline didn’t reveal much skin.

Angela opted to keep things simple, and she did not add any jewelry to her look. She tied her “Sea Beach Wavy” hair back with a blue bandana to keep her tresses out of her face. Her voluminous curls spilled on her shoulder and back and were filled with gorgeous spirals.

Even though the image has only been live for a short time, many of Angela’s fans have already taken notice. So far, over 12,000 fans have double-tapped the post. An additional 200-plus Instagrammers shared their admiration for the makeup-free photo in the comments section.

“Love this texture it’s beautiful,” one fan wrote, complimenting her hairstyle.

“What’s up pretty face,” a second social media user asked.

“They don’t make them like u no more,” one more commented with the addition of a single red heart.

Another follower called her a “breath taking beauty.”