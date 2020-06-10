Natalie Roush Flaunts Curves & Booty In Sheer Lace Lingerie For Racy Instagram Post

Natalie Roush turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday. The model shared a series of photos in which she sported a barely there black lingerie set as she posed outside. Her look did nothing but favors for her stunning figure.

The photos showed Natalie standing on what looked to be a roof. In one photo, she posed on a platform, while the other image showed her leaning against a stone pillar. In the background, another building could be seen, as well as some green shrubs. According to the post’s geotag, the shoot took place in Santa Monica, California. It appeared to be a somewhat overcast day, though that didn’t stop Natalie from showing off her killer physique in a skimpy ensemble.

Her look featured a demi-cut bralette made of a completely sheer, black material with a lace overlay and a lace band across the bottom. The low-cut top barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Small cutouts beneath the cups exposed even more skin.

Natalie’s flat, toned tummy could be seen between the top and a matching v-shaped thong. The front of the panties was made completely of lace and remained low on her waist. The sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were completely exposed in the high-cut bottoms.

She accessorized her outfit with a layered silver necklace. She did not appear to be wearing much makeup, though she hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. She wore her long, brunette hair down in luscious waves.

In the first image, Natalie turned away from the camera and placed one foot on the platform ahead of her. She pointed her toes, which elongated her pins and emphasized her round booty. She arched her back and rested her hands on her derrière as she looked into the distance.

The second photo showed Natalie leaning against the pillar with her back arched and booty popped once more. She gathered her hair up in a high ponytail and lifted the locks with her other hand as she closed her eyes.

Natalie’s post garnered more than 87,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in under a day, as fans expressed admiration for her killer body.

“My feed has been blessed,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Both these photos are [fire emoji],” added another user.

“The most incredible model in the world I swear,” a third follower declared.

