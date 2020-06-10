Krissy Cela Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In A Pre-Workout Selfie

Fitness trainer Krissy Cela recently shared a selfie with her 2.2 million Instagram followers in which she showcased her sculpted physique and filled her fans in on her pre-workout routine. Though Krissy didn’t include a geotag on the post, the picture was taken in a corner of her home that she takes many selfies in, with a plain white wall and hardwood floors offering a neutral backdrop. The space was filled with natural light and Krissy was dressed in an olive green workout ensemble.

Krissy’s bra had some unique strappy details on the chest that drew attention to her curves. The neckline of the sports bra dipped low, showing off a hint of cleavage, and then straps stretched horizontally across her chest with additional straps in a ‘Y’ shape. Thin spaghetti straps went over her shoulders for extra support, and the bra showed off her sculpted arms and chiselled abs to perfection.

She paired the sports bra with matching high-waisted leggings that clung to every inch of her toned legs. Her body was angled slightly to the side so that her sculpted rear was visible in the shot as well as her thighs. The picture was cropped part of the way down Krissy’s shins, but there was still plenty for her followers to admire.

She had her brunette locks pulled back in a sleek bun that allowed her naturally stunning face to shine, and she had on no accessories beyond a simple bangle bracelet on one arm.

Krissy held her cell phone in one hand and in the other had a shaker cup filled with a pink substance that she revealed in the caption was her Women’s Best pre-workout supplement. She gave her followers an inside look at her pre-workout routine, and asked them for their own rituals in the caption of her post.

Krissy’s fans absolutely loved the sexy selfie, and the post racked up over 17,600 likes within just 52 minutes. It also received 171 comments from her eager fans.

“Krissy you’re such an inspiration and I love your workouts!!! Also your sportsbra – ehm hellooo!! Where is it from!??” one fan remarked, loving Krissy’s style.

“WHERE are these leggings from omg,” another follower wrote.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” a third fan commented.

“Music first thing in the AM puts me in suuuch a good mood! Keep rocking it girl!” another fan wrote, referencing Krissy’s caption.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Krissy shared a 400-rep ab challenge with her followers on Instagram. She wore a stunning blue sports bra and booty shorts for the video clip and demonstrated the moves she was challenging her followers to do.