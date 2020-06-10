‘One Piece’ Chapter 982 Spoilers: Luffy Faces Page One & Ulti, Kyoshiro Captures Sasaki

One Piece Chapter 982 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece would be featuring several interest scenes, including Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy meeting two members of the Flying Six — Ulti and Page One — and Kyoshiro also known as Denjiro tricking Beast Pirates Headliner Sasaki.

After receiving orders from Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido to find his son Yamato, all the members of the Flying Six, including X Drake, Page One, Ulti, Black Maria, Who’s Who, and Sasaki, immediately left the banquet to start their mission. While most of them decided to search for Yamato individually, Page One and Ulti went on their quest together.

One Piece Chapter 982 is set to feature Page One and Ulti walking in a pathway. Ulti would ask Page One for a piggyback ride, but the latter would refuse. Ulti would choke Page One from behind until both of them fall into the floor and roll all over the place. When they are about to get on their feet, Ulti and Page One would see Luffy in front of them. The spoilers did no longer give further information, but the faceoff between Ulti, Page One, and Luffy would likely lead to a big fight.

Meanwhile, the upcoming chapter of One Piece would also show Kyoshiro successfully immobilizing Sasaki. Like most members of the Beast Pirates, Sasaki still doesn’t know Kyoshiro’s real identity. Kyoshiro would take advantage of the situation to get Sasaki’s trust and make him their prisoner.

While the other members of the Flying Six are looking for Yamato, Black Maria decides to return to the banquet and stays close to Emperor Kaido. One Piece Chapter 982 spoilers revealed that Kanjuro would finally show up at the banquet to inform Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido that they failed to completely stop the Nine Red Scabbards from their plan to avenge the late Lord Kozuki Oden. However, the problem for Kanjuro is both Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido are already drunk. Also, he’s still not aware that the Nine Red Scabbards have already infiltrated the Beast Pirates’ headquarters.

One Piece Chapter 982 is also set to show Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin chasing Tony Tony Chopper, Usopp, and their tank. Though their comrades managed to hide after Emperor Big Mom opened the doors of her room, Chopper was stunned for a few seconds after their eyes met. Now that she has her memory back, Emperor Big Mom has surely remembered everything that the Straw Hat Pirates did that ruined her reputation.

In One Piece Chapter 982 spoilers, it is revealed that Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law has managed to make contact with Nekomamushi. Nekomamushi must be already on his way to Onigashima, together with the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates, after Marco the Phoenix attacked the Big Mom Pirates and stop them from entering the Land of Wano.