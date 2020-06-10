Lynda Carter, 68, Stuns As She Poses For New Photo With Her Look-Alike Daughter

The original 'Wonder Woman' star looks half her age as she poses at home with her daughter.

Lynda Carter looked gorgeous in a new photo with her daughter, Jessica Altman. The Wonder Woman star, 68, posed with her mini-me daughter, 29, in front of a grand staircase inside of her Maryland mansion in the sweet photo posted to Instagram.

In the pic, Lynda looked as young as ever as she hugged her not-so-little girl from behind. The actress, who played the iconic TV superhero from 1975 to 1979, was wearing white capri pants and a light blue blouse and had her brunette hair pulled into a high ponytail for the mother-daughter photo.

Jessica, who inherited her famous mom’s gorgeous looks, wore a floral mini sundress and wore her long dark hair in waves while smiling as the Wonder Woman star leaned her chin on her shoulder. In the pic, Jessica, who is one of two children Lynda shares with her husband Robert Altman, looked just like her mom did when she starred in the ’70s superhero drama on television back in the day.

In the caption to the photo, Lynda noted that the best part of this summer will be getting to spend all of this extra time with her daughter.

In comments to the photo, fans and famous friends, including big-screen Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, reacted to Lynda’s pic with messages and heart emoji. Some fans even dubbed Jessica “Wonder Girl” as she stood alongside her Wonder Woman mom.

“Two beautiful gorgeous wonder women,” another fan wrote.

“Gorgeous just like her momma.” another wrote of Jessica.

“Your daughter should’ve played wonder woman instead of Gal Gadot!” a third fan noted.

Others couldn’t believe how young Lynda still looks at age 68.

“You don’t even age!” a fan wrote to the TV star and singer.

Fans know that Lynda and Jessica are very close and had been planning a music tour together for this year before the coronavirus pandemic caused a change in plans. In March, Lynda shared a photo to Instagram and announced that her tour with Jessica would be postponed. She also directed fans to Jessica’s new EP, No Rules.

The look-alike mom and daughter previously showed off their singing talent during an appearance on the CBS chatfest The Talk in 2018.

While she inherited her mom’s good looks and singing talent, Jessica also followed in her father’s footsteps with a career as an attorney, per Pocono Record. She decided to dabble in her gifted talents while still maintaining her law career.