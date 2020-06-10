Lauren Dascalo Drives Topless Through Beverly Hills In Daring New Instagram Post

Lauren Dascalo showed off her incredible body in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday. The model shared a daring series of photos on her feed in which she went completely topless while in the driver’s seat of her car. Her look left nothing to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Lauren leaning back in the black leather seat of her black convertible. According to the post’s geotag, the images were shot in Beverly Hills, California. In the background, a white building and tall, green trees could be seen. Morning sunlight shone down through the branches and poured over Lauren, highlighting her tan skin. She looked casual yet sexy in her barely-there ensemble.

Lauren appeared to be wearing some sort of black crop top or bikini that would tie around her neck, but the piece instead rested in her lap. Her busty chest was completely exposed as Lauren kept the photo Instagram-friendly by holding her seatbelt across her breasts. Still, her ample cleavage was completely on show.

Of course, Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was also exposed above what looked to be a black string thong. Though most of the lingerie bottom was obscured, the strings could be seen resting high above Lauren’s hips, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were on full display.

Lauren accessorized the outfit with a white baseball cap covering her long, blond hair, as well as a silver bracelet on her wrist and a black, chained shoulder bag in her lap. She appeared to be sporting little to no makeup, though Lauren hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty.

In the first image, Lauren arched her back slightly as she kept one hand extended on the steering wheel. She appeared to be turning the wheel, so her arm was high above her chest and exposed her cleavage. Lauren looked out her open window. The second photo showed Lauren leaning back with her arm closer to the camera so her chest was mostly covered. She kept her legs spread and looked straight ahead.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 22,000 likes and nearly 360 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Her followers showered her with love and praise in the comments section.

“You have an incredible body,” one fan said.

“Your vibe is always on point,” another user added with a flame emoji.

Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. The model shared another post last week that showed her skimpy outfit for a night out on the town.