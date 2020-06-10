Madison Woolley Puts Her Cleavage On Display In New Selfie

On June 10, Madison Woolley took to her Instagram page to tease her 528,00 followers with a flirty new snap. The influencer posted a photo of herself flaunting her ample assets in a skimpy bikini top.

In the pic, Madison showed off her busty assets close to the camera. Standing under the sun at the beach, she posed for a very revealing selfie. In it, she flaunted her ample cleavage in a tiny swimsuit. The NSFW snapshot featured a closeup shot of her decolletage, leaving very little to the imagination. Behind her, the cloudless blue sky was seen.

In the update, Madison rocked a white bikini top that boasted a plunging neckline. The classic triangle-style cups seemed padded and hardly contained her voluptuous chest. The swimwear had a tight fit with the tiny straps clinging to her shoulders for support. However, her bust appeared to stretch out the piece.

For the occasion, the 21-year-old model wore a full face of makeup. The application presumably included a full-coverage foundation, contour, darkened eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, thick black mascara, and eyeliner. She also added a hint of blush and matte lipstick. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and another pair of studs. She left her platinum blond hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands.

In the caption, Madison wrote something about enjoying the hot weather. Despite the Winter season in Australia, the babe still managed to soak up some sun at the famous Bondi Beach.

The newest upload proved to be a hit with Madison’s dedicated Instagram fans. As of this writing, the tantalizing picture earned more than 24,400 likes and upward of 300 comments. Hundreds of avid admirers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments. Many raved about her facial features, while others expressed their thoughts about her sheer display of skin. Countless other followers opted to drop a trail of emoji.

“You are too beautiful for words. I have seen your videos, and I can say that your personality rocks. I feel like you’re my friend just by watching your videos,” wrote one of her fans.

“You look gorgeous, and your eyes are stunning!” gushed another admirer.

“Perfection. I love this photo of you,” added a third follower.

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Madison published another sultry snapshot on her social media page. The post contained a throwback photo of the model, enjoying her vacation in Vietnam. She rocked a hot pink bikini that exposed a generous amount of skin, including her pert booty. As of recent, the update amassed about 28,000 likes and 200-plus comments.