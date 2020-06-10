Nick Cordero Is ‘Back To Normal’ After A ‘Blip’ Overnight, Wife Amanda Kloots Says In Recent Update

Broadway actor and singer Nick Cordero’s coronavirus battle took a slight turn for the worse earlier this week, but his wife Amanda Kloots says that was just a brief blip. In her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Amanda explained.

Overnight from Monday into Tuesday, Nick’s fever appeared to spike. As Amanda detailed, that isn’t necessarily all that unusual to see happen with a patient in the ICU.

Those who have been following Nick’s battle against COVID-19 know that he has been in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles since the end of March. Throughout this time, he’s navigated a lot of complications. In recent days, however, Nick has been making some forward progress and doing relatively well.

Amanda said that when Nick’s fever spiked, the medical team gave him some antibiotics and things returned to his current “normal” fairly quickly. He is stable now, and the team will probably do another CT scan of his lungs soon.

Nick’s lungs have sustained a significant amount of damage over the course of these past two months. Ongoing infections in his lungs have been a central reason for his need to stay in the ICU and doctors will likely be looking to see if there has now been additional lung damage.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, things were back to what has become Nick’s new normal in the ICU. Amanda said that she thinks things are going well again at this point.

Last week, Amanda said that the doctors had given Nick a round of stem cell treatment. In her latest updates, she said that they might do a second round soon.

Luckily, it does sound as if this blip in his fever was just a short-lived concern. Amanda was calm and her typical positive self in these Instagram story updates, and she certainly seemed confident that the overnight fever wasn’t going to cause significant new concerns.

Amanda also explained that on Wednesday, the family would celebrate her son Elvis’ first birthday. She noted that she will FaceTime with Nick so he can join in on the celebrations, and has her parents and brother in town for the big event too.

Nick’s wife keeps the family’s followers updated by sharing quite a bit about all of his ups and downs during this battle. She’s noted that the doctors are trying everything they possibly can, and despite this momentary setback, it sounds as if he’s back to inching forward in his recovery.