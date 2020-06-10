Anna Duggar Shares Sweet Photo Of Infant Daughter In The Summer Sun

Anna Duggar shared a sweet photo of her infant daughter Maryella enjoying the summer sun to her Instagram page. The wife of Josh Duggar posted the image to the delight of her 936,000 followers. In the caption, she asked fans about their summer plans and included a pic of her little girl, who appeared to be ready for fun as she played outside.

Six-month-old Maryella was seen in the pic seated on what appeared to be a deck area. This was likely in the backyard area of the home Anna and Josh share with their six children — Mackynzie, Meredith, Michael, Marcus, Mason, and Maryella. The couple chose to name each of their children with monikers that have the same leading initial in the same vein as Josh’s parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar. In the Duggar family, there are 19 children, and all share names that begin with the letter J.

The infant wore a lovely cream-colored sweater dress in the photo. Her feet were bare as she giggled for the camera. Maryella also sported a mustard-colored bonnet atop her head. The lovely hat had a wide brim to protect the infant’s eyes, a lower back to shield the back of her head, and a tie to hold it closed on her head.

Maryella was seated on a white wooden floor. Behind her was a white vinyl fence that surrounded the seating area. It featured an interesting design of angled white beams. Its overall effect created a stunning visual. The sky behind the infant was a bright blue and dark green foliage was seen in the distant background. This consisted of green grass and large trees. None of Anna and Josh’s other children appeared in the photo alongside their little sister.

In the caption of the pic, Anna also shared the hashtags “Maryella,” “sunshine,” “little Duggars,” and “summer.” She did not leave any clues as to how her own family would spend their time outdoors during the warmer months ahead.

Fans of the family responded to her post with positive comments regarding the photo.

“Oh my gosh! Such sweetness. And those cheeks!” stated one fan of the family.

“What warm days?!? It’s 45 degrees here in Montana today lol! But she’s adorable and look to be enjoying the sunshine!” quipped a second follower.

“Yay for bonnets!!!! We love them too! Happy Summertime Duggar’s!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Omg!! What a cutie!! Blessings to you and your beautiful family!!” stated a fourth fan.