Bri Teresi Flaunts Fantastic Figure In ‘Girly’ & ‘Sporty’ Outfits

Bri Teresi wants fans to weigh in on a sizzling new Instagram update that saw her rocking both a “girly” outfit and a “sporty” one. The latest post was added to her feed on Tuesday, and many of the Maxim babe’s fans have already flocked to the comments section with their opinions.

The first two images in the series of three captured Bri posed in front of a solid white background. A tag in the post indicated that the shoot took place in St. Augustine, Florida. One shot captured her from a front angle, and the other showed off her backside. Bri made sure to credit her photographers in the caption and revealed that her sizzling looks were from Guess.

Bri modeled an off-the-shoulder top that showcased her slim shoulders and neckline. The piece was primarily black, but it boasted several vibrant flowers in different hues of pink and red. The flirty outfit had a small zipper in the middle, and the garment was snug on her torso. Bri wore her tight top tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans, further accentuating her tiny waist and midsection.

The second image saw her in the same look, giving fans a view of her curvy backside. Her light-washed jeans were tight and featured the recognizable Guess logo on one of the pockets. Bri didn’t add any additional accessories to the look, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her outfit.

The third image captured Bri posed against the same solid, white background. For her “sporty” attire, she rocked a gray hoodie that was patterned with the Guess logo. The front of the piece was cropped, exposing a hint of Bri’s taut tummy. It had a double set of drawstrings — one at her navel and the other on the hood.

On her lower half, Bri rocked a pair of black spandex that hugged her sculpted thighs and legs. The model wore her hairstyle the same in all three shots, styling her blond tresses with a deep side part and loose curls. She went all-out in the glam department and appeared to wear defined brows, dark eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

Since it went live yesterday, the post has attracted over 6,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Many fans have voted on which look they prefer while countless others raved over her figure.

“You can pull off any look babe,” one follower commented on the post.

“You look pretty beautiful. I like girly,” a second Instagrammer commented.

“Breathtaking beautiful perfection,” one more fan complimented, followed by a blue heart emoji.