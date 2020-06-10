Amanda Holden Goes Braless Underneath Pink Dress At Heart Studios

British celebrity Amanda Holden was snapped in an eye-catching outfit today. The TV personality currently hosts Heart Radio’s breakfast show in the United Kingdom and continues to impress with her choice of fashion.

The Britain’s Got Talent panelist went braless in a long dusk pink dress that fell down to her ankles. The long-sleeved garment was paired with pointy nude heels with criss-cross detailing. Holden styled her wavy blond hair down and kept her nails short with a coat of red polish. The 49-year-old held onto a checkered Louis Vuitton clutch bag and opted for no other visible accessories. For her makeup application, Holden appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Holden was photographed by the paparazzi leaving her work location in London. She didn’t seem to mind being captured by the paps as she flashed a smile while walking out of the building. Due to the weather, Holden held a large multicolored umbrella to protect her from getting wet. In one frame, she was snapped looking over to her right, which helped show off her side profile and striking facial features.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the TV personality walked out alone with no one surrounding her as the U.K. is currently on lockdown.

On Instagram, Holden shared a boomerang image of herself inside the building in the same ensemble. The blond beauty was caught twirling in a hallway, showing off the outfit from various angles.

For her caption, she told followers her dress was from Zara.

In the span of six hours, her post gathered more than 126,000 views, 16,500 likes, and over 280 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Keep on shining your effervescent beauty and light,” one user wrote.

“Effortlessly stylish, effortlessly stunning!” another devotee shared.

“Wow, so beautiful and elegant,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking gorgeous as always Amanda,” a fourth admirer commented.

Holden is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience with her outfits. On Monday, she stunned in a light-pink satin dress with red spots all over. To complete the outfit, Holden wore nude-colored heels that showed off her toes and gave her an extra bit of height. She wrapped a Louis Vuitton handbag around her body and accessorized with round sunglasses. Holden kept her nails short with a coat of polish and sported her shoulder-length blond hair down. She looked to have applied a full face of makeup that included lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.