‘Extremely Aggressive’ Derek Chauvin Once Worked With George Floyd & The Two ‘Bumped Heads’ Says David Pinney

Derek Chauvin and George Floyd worked at a nightclub together, and the two had bad blood between them, says a co-worker. It’s been known that for some time that the former Minneapolis police officer had worked in the past with the man who he killed by pressing his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes. According to a June 3 CBS News report, both men had worked at El Nuevo Rodeo in Minneapolis as security guards in the year prior.

At the time, it was unclear how much contact the two men had with each other during their time on the job. Owner Maya Santamaria said that both worked the Tuesday night shift, when the club hosted a popular weekly dance competition. Chauvin was paid to sit in a Minneapolis Police Department squad car outside — he was off-duty during his shifts at the club — and would sometimes be called inside to remove an unruly patron. Floyd worked inside. Santamaria said that fellow employees never complained about Chauvin, but that patrons sometimes did.

Another co-worker has now claimed that Chauvin and Floyd did actually meet during the course of their job duties at the club, adding that they didn’t get along.

As CBS News reported, David Pinney, who also worked at the club, says that Floyd and Chauvin frequently “bumped heads.” Specifically, Pinney claimed that the two men didn’t see eye to eye over Chauvin’s “aggressive” treatment of patrons.

“It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue.”

Asked by CBS News if there was any doubt in his mind that the two knew each other, Pinney said that there was none.

“No. He knew him… pretty well,” Pinney said.

Santamaria has also claimed that Chauvin had mistreated black patrons.

“I think he was afraid and intimidated [by black people],” Santamaria said.

Derek Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder. Floyd’s family is calling for first-degree murder charges, “because we believe he knew who George Floyd was.” A first-degree murder charge would require premeditation on the part of the suspect.

George Floyd was laid to rest on Tuesday at a memorial service in his birthplace of Houston Texas.

As for El Nuevo Rodeo, it, like multiple other Minneapolis businesses, was burned down in the riots that erupted in the city in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.