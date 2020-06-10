Brett Caprioni Speaks Out After Being Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’: ‘I Respect Bravo’s Decision’

The former Bravo star says he's 'disappointed' that he's no longer on the reality show, but understands why.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brett Caprioni says he respects Bravo’s decision to fire him after one season on the long-running reality show.

The SUR waiter, 31, was fired from the hit reality show on Tuesday alongside fellow newcomer Max Boyens and veterans Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. All four cast members were fired from the show for their past racist actions.

In a statement following his firing from Vanderpump Rules, Caprioni acknowledged that his previous apology for his racist social media behavior when he was younger was not enough.

“While I’m disappointed to no longer be part of the cast, I respect Bravo’s decision,” Caprioni told Us Weekly in his statement. “I continue to be truly sorry for the insensitive comments I made in the past and have worked within my community to repair the damage I’ve caused. I have learned a lot and grown from the experience but understand that it’s not enough. I will continue to do more regardless of my affiliation with VPR because it’s the right thing to do.”

Caprioni’s inappropriate behavior dates back nearly 10 years. In January, it was revealed that between 2011 -2013, the future SURver tweeted and retweeted comments containing racial epithets. Many of the reported tweets contain the n-word, according to People.

Caprioni apologized for his past behavior during last week’s Vanderpump Rules reunion, which was taped before ex-castmember Faith Stowers came forward with stories of how she was treated when she was the only black cast member on the Bravo reality show.

During the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Caprioni told host Andy Cohen that his past actions are something he regrets “deeply,” then explained that at the time his insensitive words were naively considered to be joking behavior between friends. The short-lived Vanderpump Rules star reiterated that such behavior wasn’t OK then and it’s not OK now, then said that years later he is trying to move forward and be the best person he can be.

Lisa Vanderpump previously defended both Caprioni and Boyens as she explained why she didn’t fire them initially. Earlier this year, the Vanderpump Rules queen bee said that while she doesn’t “condone” her employees’ past heinous comments, she felt that they had both shown remorse for their past reckless and defamatory behavior.

“Max and Brett are both appropriately ashamed of their past obnoxious teenage arrogance and casual use of unacceptable terms,” Vanderpump told Page Six.

During the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Vanderpump added that she has seen no “inkling” of anything that would make her think Caprioni and Boyens are holding on to any racist beliefs today and that if she had, the two wouldn’t be working for her.

While Caprioni and Boyens’ firing came amid Stowers’ accusations about how Schroeder and Doute treated her, a source said that despite Vanderpump’s decision to keep them as employees at her restaurants, an insider told E! News that the two newcomers continued to be on the chopping block months after their own past behavior was unearthed.

“Discussions about firing [Brett] and [Max] had already taken place before Stassi and Kristen’s past actions resurfaced,” the source said, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.