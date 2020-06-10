Celeste Bright Flaunts Her Round Booty In A White Thong Bikini To Celebrate Her Birthday

Celeste Bright took to her Instagram account yesterday to celebrate her 26th birthday in style. The model commemorated her special day by showing some serious skin in a scanty ensemble that was sure to have gotten pulses racing.

The image was snapped during a sunny day on the beach, and captured Celeste posing with her back the camera while turning her head over her shoulder to meet its lens with an intense and alluring stare. A gorgeous view of the calm water and pier filled up the background behind her. The scene was heavily blurred so as not to take any attention away from the birthday girl, however, her revealing swimwear seemed to be enough to ensure that all eyes were on her.

Celeste sent pulses racing in a sexy white bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The set included a longsleeved top that defined her toned arms and clung tightly to her voluptuous chest. It cut off halfway down her toned torso, treating her audience to a peek at her flat midsection and abs.

On her lower half, the social media star rocked a minuscule pair of white bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination. The skimpy swimwear boasted a scandalous thong style that left her round booty and sculpted thighs exposed in their entirety. Its waistband was made of a clear plastic material that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

Celeste did not add any accessories to her barely-there birthday look, and let her platinum tresses spill down her back and blow messily in the gentle ocean breeze. She also opted for a minimal makeup look that highlighted her striking features and natural beauty. The application appeared to include a dusting of blush, cranberry pink lipstick, and a thick coat of mascara on her long lashes.

Many of the model’s 669,000 followers took the time to show some love for her celebratory post. It has amassed more than 30,000 likes after 17 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well with both birthday wishes and compliments for her stunning display.

“Happy birthday you beautiful, gorgeous piece of art,” one person wrote.

“Have a lovely day and an awesome trip around the sun!” quipped another follower.

“26 never looked so good,” a third user remarked.

“May all your birthday wishes come true,” added a fourth fan.

Celeste gets dressed to impress even when she doesn’t have anything to celebrate. In another recent post, she went full bombshell while lounging on the couch in a tiny, leopard-print bikini. That look proved to be another major hit, earning nearly 37,000 likes and 507 comments to date.