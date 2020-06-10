Natalie Roser Rocks A Flirty Pink Mini Dress For Date Night

Blond beauty Natalie Roser stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a gorgeous double update in which she had prepared a scenic date night set-up on the beach. Natalie wore a flirty pink mini dress for the occasion and looked gorgeous in the snaps.

Natalie didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated exactly where the shot was taken, but she had laid out a colorful striped blanket on a stretch of sand on the beach. The waves lapped at the shore in the background and the sky was a pale blue, transforming into soft yellow tones near the horizon as the sun set.

Natalie had a wicker basket placed on the sand beside her, and had two glass mugs as well as a can of cider on the blanket in front of her.

She showed off her incredible physique in a simple yet sexy pink mini dress with spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The dress was a pale pink hue that looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin, and it clung to her curves without being too tight.

In the first snap, Natalie kneeled on the blanket and leaned forward with her arms brought together near her thigh, accentuating her cleavage. Her blond locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the occasion. She accessorized with a delicate necklace and pair of earrings, and gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive expression.

Natalie switched up her pose in the second shot, moving so that she was sitting on the blanket with her legs beside her. She played with her long blond tresses as she continued to flirt with the camera, and the sunset cast a breathtaking glow on her skin.

Natalie’s followers absolutely loved the date night update, and the post received over 2,600 likes within one hour of going live. It also received 44 comments from her eager fans, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“You look like Venus,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji, comparing the Australian beauty to a mythical goddess.

“That’s what I call Paradise,” another follower commented.

“Very lucky man!” one fan added, referring to whoever Natalie had taken on the date night adventure.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie shared another smoking-hot update with her fans. The post featured a black-and-white snap taken for Series magazine, the publication that Natalie is an editor for, and showed the blond bombshell perched on a wooden swing outdoors while showing off her body in skimpy string bikini bottoms and a white crop top.