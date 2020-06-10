Pauly D Reflects On Intense Relationship With Nikki Hall On ‘Double Shot At Love’

Will they rekindle their love affair during Season 2?

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio reflected on his intense relationship with ex Nikki Hall during a sit-down with pal and A Double Shot At Love co-star Vinny Guadagnino for Instagram. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars are featured in the second season of the reality series where they reconnect with contestants from Season 1. TMZ reported on rumors that Nikki and Pauly were back on as a couple at the close of 2019, so fans were anxious to find out if they had decided to explore a romantic union as the new season moves forward.

In the clip, Pauly and Vinny watched several pivotal moments of Nikki’s time on the series. This included her dramatic entrance into the home she shared with her fellow female contestants. From the get-go, Nikki set her sights on Pauly as a potential mate and was laser-focused on him. They had a visible connection throughout the season, with Nikki making it to the final two contestants Pauly chose alongside Derynn Paige. Unfortunately for Nikki, after believing she had won the competition after Derynn was sent home, she too was eliminated when Pauly decided during the finale to continue life as a single man.

Pauly and Vinny reflected on the intensity Nikki brought to Pauly’s life and the way she appeared to rub the other women the wrong way. Several red flags regarding her behavior even disturbed Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who appeared on one episode to administer a lie-detector test as a way to decipher the women’s true intentions.

During Season 2 of A Double Shot at Love, Nikki returned to Pauly’s life along with fellow former contestants Maria Elizondo, Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Marissa Lucchese, and Susan “Suzi” Baidya. The women and the reality superstars lived together in a shared home in Las Vegas.

Fans were quite vocal about Nikki’s return to the series, and even more so, the potential for her to create further drama during Season 2.

“I’ve been waiting for this one…TURN IT Up! The drama begins,” exclaimed one fan of the series.

“The Queen is here!! You’re being delusional if you can’t see that they had real feelings for each other. You can see it all in Pauly’s face,” remarked a second viewer.

“I’ve literally been waiting for this clip. Team Nikki all the way!” said a third supportive Instagram fan.

“Did anyone else catch Pauly couldn’t stop smiling this whole video and blushing through his reactions! That’s love omg!!! Finally!” stated a fourth viewer.