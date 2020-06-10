Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Toned Physique In A Cropped Tank & Tiny Shorts

Tahlia Skaines thrilled her 527,000 Instagram followers with a new tantalizing post. On June 10, the Australian model uploaded a snapshot that showed her flaunting her sexy body in a skintight cropped tank, pairing it with the tiniest shorts.

For the latest post on social media, Tahlia was snapped in what looked like an area outside a garage. She stood with her legs apart, holding a water bottle in one hand. It seemed like she was about to drink water when the photographer took the snapshot. Instead of facing the camera, she looked to her right with her mouth open, about to take a sip.

The babe wore a mauve cropped tank, seemingly made of a stretchy fabric with a ribbed material along the base. It featured a scoop neckline that exposed her décolletage. The snug fit of the tiny top seemed to squeeze her voluptuous breasts, exposing more cleavage. The length of the piece left some parts of her toned midsection exposed. As the garment was thick, she decided to ditch the bra.

She sported a pair of minuscule running shorts that hugged her curvy hips. The bottoms were so short that it exposed her lean thighs. Some of her fans were curious about the brand of her outfit. Unfortunately, she didn’t share any information about her attire.

In the new snap, Tahlia decided to wear a dainty gold necklace and small hoop earrings. For her sporty look, she tied her long, blond locks in a low ponytail. The long strands cascaded down her back, grazing her left shoulder. She enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear a light foundation, well-blended eyeshadow, and voluminous mascara. She also applied eyeliner and bronzer.

Tahlia wrote a long caption about her “limited edition” water bottle. She also revealed that she collaborated with a brand called 3RDPHIX in creating the product. She also thanked her fans for the support.

As of this writing, Tahlia’s latest social media upload has amassed more than 5,500 likes and over 70 comments. Her online admirers and some influencers flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments about her amazing figure. Countless others also congratulated the model for the success of her fitness bottles.

“You look amazing! Congratulations, you deserve all the success. Hard work pays off,” one of her followers wrote.

“You make anything look so chic. I would love to get one. I love the color!!! Thanks for making this cute bottle,” another fan commented.

“Such a stunner,” a third admirer added, adding two star eyes emoji at the end of the comment.