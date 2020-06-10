Maya Jama Films Herself In A Bikini In Sizzling Throwback Video

The British TV and radio personality stunned in a plunging yellow bikini.

Maya Jama wowed fans on social media this week when she shared a throwback video of herself in a skimpy bikini as she counted down the days until she can hop on a plane and jet off to sunnier climes once again. The gorgeous British TV and radio personality took to Instagram on the morning of June 10 share the Boomerang clip, which showed her as she posed in the mirror in a skimpy bikini.

The video, which can be seen via her Instagram story, showed Maya as she twiddled her hair and pursed her lips.

The star proudly showed off her body confidence as she rocked the plunging two-piece and filmed herself with her phone in her left hand.

Maya sizzled in a light yellow bikini top, which was made up of two triangles of material held together by a thin string that tied around her torso. It appeared to feature two more strings that tied around the back of her neck, though the top of her swim look was covered by her hair, which was down and flowed over her shoulders.

She kept things matching, as the True Love or True Lies presenter sported a pair of tiny light yellow bikini bottoms.

The skimpy bottoms had only a pretty small piece of material that was held up by two thin strings that stretched over both of her hips. The sides were pulled up high in line with her navel to create a high-waisted look that made her legs look uber-long and her slim middle even tinier.

Maya — who previously stunned fans in slinky pink string two-piece during a past vacation to the Maldives — put the short clip on repeat so it showed her as she pulled at a piece of hair with her right hand while she tilted her head slightly to the right and back again.

She appeared to be somewhere pretty tropical when the video was shot, as what appeared to be the reflection of the ocean could be seen in the glass window behind her.

In the caption, Maya told her 1.6 million followers that she was “counting down the days to fly out time” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has seen thousands of flights and vacations canceled over the past several weeks. She shared the video with the date of May 10, 2020.

Maya set the short clip to the sound of the song “Lifestyle” by Kranium.

Maya previously gave fans a look at how she’s spent her time in lockdown when she shared a clip of herself as she got ready for a workout with weights fastened around her ankles.

In that Instagram stories upload, the star wowed fans in a matching gray sports bra and skintight leggings as she filmed herself in her bedroom. She admitted that she hadn’t exactly been as dedicated to working out as she would have liked to have been while she continues to ride out the pandemic.