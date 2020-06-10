Tammy Hembrow Is A ‘Sweet Lil Thing’ In Sexy Blue Zip-Up Top

Tammy Hembrow rocked a sexy all-blue outfit in the latest update that was added to her Instagram feed. On Tuesday, the YouTuber shared two hot new photos that saw her rocking the same fashionable attire.

Tammy kept her caption sassy and straightforward, and she posted two selfies to go with her mood. Both snaps in the set captured the mother of two posed in her bathroom. Tammy did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but fans who follow her on Instagram could easily recognize the space. The photo showed her standing directly in front of a mirror with a tile-lined wall and shower at her back. She held her phone up near her left side and looked straight ahead with an open-mouthed stare. The second snapshot captured Tammy sticking out her tongue and showing off her silly side.

The babe ditched her usual bikini in favor of something slightly less revealing. She sported an athletic set but did not use a tag to share where it was from. Her ensemble featured a bright blue fabric, and the top had a zipper down the middle that Tammy left partially unzipped, teasing a glimpse of cleavage. The piece fit tight on her figure, and its V-cut bottom left the top of her hips on display. She seemed to match the color of her manicure to her outfit. The top had stylish, textured padding in the middle of the sleeves, which added another visual element.

She rocked a pair of matching sweats on her lower half. The garment’s thick waistband was worn low on her figure and helped to accentuate her trim waist and midsection. It appeared to have pockets, and the legs were baggy. Tammy did not add any accessories to her outfit.

The model pulled her blond tresses back in a half ponytail and added some curls throughout her mane. Two loose pieces of hair escaped to frame her face, and her peppy look was reminiscent of the Spice Girls. She wore her usual application of makeup, which seemed to include blush, mascara, eyeliner, and matte lipstick.

As of this writing, Tammy’s post has received a whole lot of love from her fans. In addition to over 208,000 likes, the post has accrued over 900 comments.

“This is a fun little number!” one follower complimented alongside a single red heart emoji.

“That second photo!!!!! Such a barbie,” another Instagrammer commented on the update.

“You’re a real life barbie!! So hot,” a third social media user chimed in.