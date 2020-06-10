Meg Turney Showcases Impressive Curves In ‘Street Fighter’ Cosplay

For the first time in close to two weeks, cosplay model Meg Turney shared a new photo of herself on Instagram on Tuesday night, stunning many of her 760,000-plus followers as she paid homage to a character from the iconic Street Fighter video game franchise.

In the new snap, Meg was photographed wearing a costume inspired by the one worn by Street Fighter character Cammy White on multiple iterations of the popular video game. She rocked a green turtleneck bodysuit that highlighted her incredible curves, despite how she appeared to be wearing a bra or some sort of padding underneath. While the outfit wasn’t too revealing compared to the ensembles she usually wears for her photo shoots, her toned arms and thighs were mostly visible as she posed with one hand raised in front of her chin and the other seemingly resting on her left thigh.

Meg teamed the skintight bodysuit with a red beret and a red pair of gloves, as well as a wig of blond hair with braids that were long enough to touch her hips. A green splotch was also visible on her left thigh, adding further authenticity to her cosplay.

Meg chose to keep her caption short and sweet as she alluded to Cammy’s toughness and added a few hashtags to specify the character and franchise she was paying tribute to. She also made sure to credit her usual photographer, Wes Ellis, as well as Wind of the Stars Cosplay for her outfit.

In the 10 hours since the photo went live on Instagram, it has received more than 27,000 likes, as well as close to 90 comments from Meg’s loyal fanbase. Many users complimented the model on the accuracy and authenticity of her attire, while others simply chose to praise her for her beauty and her hourglass physique.

“We gotta see that famous Cammy backside!” remarked one social media user, adding a peach emoji.

“Whoa had to take a another look didn’t recognize f*cking on point with this cosplay!!!!!” gushed a second follower.

“Love this cosplay of yours so much, Cammy is one of my faves,” said a third fan, following up their words with a pink heart and heart-eyes emoji.

Prior to the new update, Meg shared another snap of herself in costume last month, teasing some cleavage in a “sexy” take on the outfit worn by Game of Thrones character Lord Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger. This post, as previously noted by The Inquisitr, was the cosplayer’s way of commemorating the first anniversary of the fantasy series’ divisive final episode.