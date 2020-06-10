Allie Auton Stuns On The Beach In A Minuscule Leopard-Print Bikini

Allie Auton is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The model took to her account on Wednesday to share the sizzling swimwear shot in celebration of booking her first trip since the COVID-19 restrictions began being lifted in Australia. She noted in the caption of the upload that she “couldn’t be more excited” for the getaway, and that she hoped the weather would cooperate so she could rock some of her favorite “weekend attire.”

One outfit that Allie seemed anxious to slip into again was an itty-bitty, leopard-print bikini from White Fox Boutique — the same ensemble she sported in the stunning new addition to her Instagram page. The two-piece has a wide scoop neckline that left her bronzed decolletage completely bare, and tiny triangle cups that showcased an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob. It had a thin band that wrapped tight underneath the model’s bust to accentuate her slender frame, as well as small shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms.

A geotag on the post indicated that the photo was snapped on Mermaid Beach in Queensland, Australia — possibly the same place Allie would be heading to this weekend. She sat on her knees in the soft white sand while tugging at the string waistband of her bikini bottoms, which was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips to draw attention to her flat midsection and abs. The garment also boasted a daringly high-cut design that offered her audience a full view of her toned legs and incredible curves.

Allie did not appear to have added any accessorize to her look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her phenomenal physique. She styled her platinum blond tresses down in a sleek middle part, and opted for a full face of makeup to make her striking features pop. The application looked to include a light pink lip gloss, dark blush, shimmering highlighter, and mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media star began showering her latest post with love. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up over 9,700 likes within its first four hours of going live to Instagram. Dozens flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for Allie’s gorgeous display as well.

“You’re a stunner,” one person wrote.

Another admirer said that Allie was “such a beauty queen.”

“Wow body goals,” a third follower remarked.

“Your bikini is beautiful on you,” added a fourth fan.

Allie seems to impress her follower no matter what she is wearing in her Instagram posts. Just yesterday, the model tantalized them again by flashing her chiseled abs in a crop top and distressed Daisy Dukes. That look proved to be another hit, amassing nearly 11,000 likes and 161 comments to date.