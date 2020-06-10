Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares New Selfie With Look-Alike Daughter

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a new selfie alongside her look-alike daughter Giovanna with Instagram. The mother and daughter duo smiled for the camera in an image that appeared to be taken in the home Nicole shares with husband Jionni LaValle, Giovanna, and their two sons Lorenzo and Angelo.

In the pic, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wore a black tank top. She appeared to have on little makeup except for what appeared to be some liner on her eyes. Nicole wore a thin gold necklace for the image with the first initials of all three of her children as an accent. Diamond studs were seen on her ears. The tattoo on her left shoulder and forearm could be seen in the pic.

Giovanna looked like a mini version of her gorgeous mother in the snap. She mimicked Nicole’s duck face for the camera as she pursed her lips as if ready to give someone a kiss. Giovanna’s hair was pulled back away from her face in a loose ponytail. The 5-year-old wore adorable Mickey Mouse pajamas in the image. These appeared to have a holiday theme. Their design featured the iconic illustrated character with a Santa hat atop his head. He was in the center of a green wreath and snowflakes and candy canes adored the red background of the sleepwear.

The photo appeared to be taken in the living area of the home. Behind mother and daughter was a stunning staircase that led to an upstairs area of the family’s home.

In the caption, Nicole used an endearment to describe her beautiful daughter.

Moments such as this will continue to be enjoyed by the former reality star, who will have more time at home with her brood after leaving the reality series that made her famous.

Nicole reportedly exited Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at the close of Season 3 after feeling what she claimed was pressure to act a certain way at Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira’s wedding. These claims resulted in a speech delivered by Nicole, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Nicole Cortese that was looked unfavorably upon by the couple’s guests. That moment will be featured during the final episodes of the season.

Nicole had starred in Jersey Shore since 2009. She claimed she left the series to spend more time with her three children and continue to grow her retail business, The Snooki Shop.

Fans of the popular television personality loved the image and shared their good wishes toward the family in the comments section of the share.

“Omg I’m in my Christmas pj’s too,” said one follower.

“So adorable, she’s definitely your mini-you, you both are such pretty ladies,” said a second fan.

“You’re both so pretty mawma,” remarked a third follower, who commented with the endearment Nicole used for her daughter in the caption.

“She is getting so big. Where did the time go?” stated a fourth fan.