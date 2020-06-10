Kristen Doute Steps Out With Boyfriend Alex Menache Following Firing From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The former 'Vanderump Rules' star looked somber as she stepped into a Jaguar with her head down.

Kristen Doute was photographed out with her boyfriend and her dogs hours after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules.

The former Bravo star, 37, was seen looking somber as she made her way from a driveway and into a white Jaguar as her boyfriend, Alex Menache, got into the driver’s seat in new photos published by The Sun.

Kristen wore a black L.A. Dodgers baseball cap, grey tank top, shorts, and flip flops and walked with her head down with her two small dogs on leashes as she stepped out near her Valley Village home. The reality star appeared visibly upset as she got into the car.

The sighting came after a source told E! News that Kristen and Stassi are ” are completely distraught” and “in shock and crying” following their unexpected firings from the Bravo reality show they starred in since 2013. The Vanderpump Rules veterans were canned following former castmate Faith Stowers’ recent revelations about how the duo once falsely called the police on her for a crime she wasn’t involved in.

Amid the scandal, Kristen appears to have a support system in Menache, whom she has been dating for several months after a long, on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Brian Carter.

Kristen’s friendship with Stassi has been estranged for nearly a year, but on the previously taped Vanderpump Rules reunion – which, incidentally, aired on Bravo the same day the two were fired alongside newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for their past racist actions – Stassi admitted she was happy for Kristen now that she’s finally found a good man.

“I’m glad that Kristen is with somebody who I’ve met and who I think is really awesome and really kind and seems great,” Stassi said on the reunion episode, per The Daily Mail.

Kristen will need the support from Mencahe, as she lost much more than her high-paying job on Vanderump Rules. In the aftermath of the scandal, Kristen’s book agency, Fuse Literary, has also cut ties with her just one week after the publication of her dating tell-all, He’s Making You Crazy, according to Variety.

In addition, James Mae, the clothing line Kristen co-founded back in 2014, is also facing boycotts.

“No one buying your line you are canceled,” one commenter wrote on the company’s official Instagram page.

And Kristen’s popular Witches of WeHo wine line, which she launched with former friends Stassi and Katie Maloney-Schwartz. has now been permanently discontinued. The trio’s wine line released two vintages last year.