Nicole Thorne Goes Full Bombshell In A Bedazzled Gold Bikini

Nicole Thorne lit up her Instagram on Wednesday with a stunning new post that saw her showcasing her incredible curves in yet another skimpy bikini.

The upload included steamy two photos taken in Brisbane, Australia, per the post’s geotag, which appeared to have been staged in the backyard of the model’s home. Nicole was snapped leaning up against a tall column with one hand raised above her head and her hips popped out to the side to highlight her curvaceous physique. The awning hanging over her patio provided a bit of shade as she worked the camera, however, an ample amount of golden sunlight still spilled over her to illuminate her phenomenal figure. Green bushes, palm trees, and the cloudless blue sky completed the scene behind her, giving it a tropical vibe.

Nicole went full bombshell as she rocked a gorgeous gold bikini from Fashion Nova that was perfect for a relaxing day of soaking up the sun. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had a wide, plunging neckline that fell far down her chest, flashing an ample amount of cleavage on the way. The number’s triangle cups were bedazzled with small crystals that shimmered under the sun, drawing further attention to her voluptuous assets and bare decolletage.

Meanwhile, the lower half of Nicole’s itty-bitty swimwear look was arguably even more risque than her top, leaving very little to the imagination. It featured the same bedazzled design, as well as a daringly high-cut style that showed off the model’s toned thighs and curves. Its string waistband was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, highlighting her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Nicole accessorized her barely-there ensemble with a single pendant necklace, and left her dark brown tresses down in loose waves. She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup. The application seemed to include a matte red lipstick, blush, and highlighter, as well as a dark eye shadow and mascara.

One glance at the new addition to the star’s feed explains exactly why it’s racked up nearly 5,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to Instagram. Many of Nicole’s 1.4 million followers went a step further and flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments as well.

“Wow you are so incredibly beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another user said that the model was a “10 all day.”

“Very sexy,” quipped another third follower.

“Breathtaking,” added a fourth fan.

Nicole is often seen rocking scanty swimwear on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently tantalized her audience again by showing off her bikini body in a strappy black two-piece. That look proved to be another hit, earning over 26,000 likes and 366 comments to date.