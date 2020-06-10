Kelly Ripa Cut Herself While Trimming Her Son’s Hair: ‘I Was Bleeding All Over The Place’

Kelly shared a video of herself giving her 17-year-old son a haircut.

Ouch! Kelly Ripa filmed herself when she gave her son Joaquin a hair cut this week and proudly showed off the finished result — injuries and all. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a time-lapse video that showed her hairdressing skills during the Tuesday (June 9) episode of the ABC morning show as she revealed that she ended up cutting her hand three times while she tried to help out her son.

“Joaquin and I have the same head of hair. That’s to say it’s wirey, it’s thick, it’s dense, it’s got lots of layers, he’s got cowlicks. So it’s not the easiest hair to cut,” Kelly explained of the similarities between her hair and her 17-year-old son’s while she spoke to co-host Ryan Seacrest, per The Daily Mail.

Kelly — who’s proudly showed off her gray hairs recently after having to forgo her regular cut and colors — opened up about how she was left bleeding because of the teen’s thick and wirey locks. Though her attempt to give him a trim as the family continue to lockdown together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic actually turned out quite nicely.

“I think I have a future in $500 haircuts,” the former All My Children actress said, as she admitted, “I cut my hands in three places, I did not realize I was bleeding all over the place.”

Fortunately, the TV personality was absolutely fine despite a few knicks and shared a sped up video that showed the two in the bathroom with plenty of Joaquin’s dark locks on his shoulders as Kelly took the scissors to his hair.

“In that high-speed video you look like you really know what you’re doing,” Ryan quipped to his co-host.

“If I see something I think I can do it… Based on nothing I’ve just conjured,” Kelly then joked in reply.

Her youngest son then joined the video chat to show off his sharp new ‘do as she and Ryan continue to film new episodes of the talk show remotely.

And it seems as though the teen was actually pretty impressed with his mom’s work, despite her superficial injuries.

Joaquin admitted that he thought the star had done a “really good job” and that he felt “much more aerodynamic now.”

He revealed that his haircut was so dramatic his phone’s ID recognition system doesn’t even recognize him now.

Kelly also shared that she’s actually cut all of her family’s hair over the past several weeks because she’s too “afraid” to have them go to a salon or have someone come into their home to give them hair cuts.

“I’m just too afraid. I just feel like there’s just too many unknowns, still,” she said.

It’s been reported that Kelly, husband Mark Consuelos, and their three children (Joaquin is brother to 18-year-old Lola and 23-year-old Michael) have all been locked down in the Caribbean after they headed out on vacation prior to the lockdown and decided to shelter in place.