Vegan Model Anais Zanotti Shows Off Back & Booty In Targeted Exercise Video Clips On Instagram

Anais Zanotti showed off her fabulous physique in her latest Instagram update. She wore a coordinated outfit that balanced beauty and function as she worked up a sweat while working out.

The vegan model recently shared five exercises targeting the back. She listed the exercises and asked her fans not to neglect this group of muscles because they were often overlooked. She also demonstrated the exercises in the comfort of her backyard gym and was accompanied by her ginger-haired cat.

Anais rocked a polka dot dark blue sports bra that could easily have doubled as a crop top. The racerback sports bra provided the necessary support she needed while working through the routine. It also showed off her well-toned back and shoulders, as well as her muscular arms.

The social media influencer paired the top with a pair of skintight leggings. The tights sculpted to her body like a second skin and showed off her thick booty and shapely thighs. The leggings had a high-waist that did not ride down as she worked out. Of course, the pants also allowed her to have a wide range of movement as she exercised.

Anais styled her long dark hair in a high ponytail. She then braided her hair and allowed it to hang down her back. Of course, with her hair out of the way, fans could easily see her back as she exercised these muscles.

In the first clip, Anais sat on the ground with her legs wide apart. With her exercise band mounted high up, she then pulled the band down while keeping her back straight. When she released the band, she leaned forward slightly without arching her back.

The French-born model then executed standard pull-ups on a lateral pull-up bar, before moving on to banded rows. Anais followed it up by focusing on her lateral back muscles by doing lateral pushdowns with an exercise band. Her final exercise in the routine was single arm rows with the exercise band.

Anais’ exercise routine only used an exercise band and a pull-up bar, which made it more accessible for her fans. She also demonstrated top form and took her time while doing the exercises.

Of course, Anais’ fans loved the workout videos. She has a sizeable following of over 524,000 fans who love her particular brand of a fit and healthy lifestyle. She often also touts her vegan-based diet.

This specific post has already garnered over views in the short time since it went live. Many of her fans also took to the comments section.

Most of her followers loved the workout and gave her glowing feedback.

“Great back workout! I love your outfit!”

“Your workouts are always on point,” another gushed.

One fan noticed other details.

“Your cat is so cool! And you are so beautiful!” they raved.