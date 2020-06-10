Prince Philip Turns 99, Shares Rare Photo With Queen Elizabeth

The couple was photographed at Windsor Castle to commemorate the milestone birthday.

Prince Philip celebrated his 99th birthday by posing for a sweet new photo with his wife, Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle. The royal couple has remained sequestered there since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March. The prince looked fit and healthy and stood tall next to his lovely wife, the reigning monarch of England. Prince Philip was born on June 10, 1921.

The queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have been married for 72 years. They met while Prince Philip was an officer in the Navy during World War II. He is the longest-serving consort in British history and the oldest serving partner of a reigning monarch.

In the image, the couple was standing alongside one another at the quadrangle at Windsor Castle. Philip wore a smart, double-breasted navy blue suit in the image. The jacket had wide, overlapping front flaps that featured two symmetrical columns of buttons in a bright gold hue. It was coordinated with a white shirt and red-and-blue striped tie. A white pocket square finished off the look. Philip smiled for the camera.

Standing next to Philip was the queen, who just celebrated her 94th birthday on April 21. She looked lovely in a sunny off-white dress with a tan, white, and yellow accent floral print. Her hands were crossed in front of her body, one on top of the other. The queen’s hair was styled in its usual fashion, brushed away from her face with the bottom softly curled. She appeared to wear minimal makeup in the snap. She accented her look with a strand of pearls and a small wristwatch.

The prince retired from public life in 2017. At that time, CNN reported that Prince Philip had taken on 22,219 solo engagements since his wife’s ascension to the throne in 1952. He had also totaled 637 solo overseas visits and had delivered 5,496 speeches. He and the queen have four children: Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne.

Philip has not been seen in public since he spent four nights in the hospital in December for what royal officials claimed was observation for a preexisting condition, reported The Guardian.

Fans shared their congratulations for the milestone birthday in the comments section of the royal family’s Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh, what an amazing and lovely couple!!” stated one follower.

“Happy Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh. Such an iconic man,” noted a second fan.

“Ever so elegant, your majesty,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Fantastic age and a fantastic couple,” said a fourth fan.