WWE Rumors: Top NXT Superstar Reportedly Won’t Be Called Up To Main Roster Following Loss At ‘TakeOver’

Although it appeared that former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream might be headed to the main roster following his loss to Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday, that doesn’t appear to be the case after all, at least in the meantime.

Citing comments made by Dave Meltzer on Tuesday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WhatCulture wrote that WWE doesn’t have any plans at the moment to move Dream from NXT to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. This is despite the stipulation of his match against Cole at TakeOver: In Your House, which stated that he couldn’t fight for the NXT Championship again while Cole remains in possession of the title.

Meltzer’s update on Dream’s NXT status came one day after WrestleTalk reported on a similar rumor, noting that “higher-ups in both WWE and down in NXT” decided against calling him up, despite how he had been shortlisted as a potential new addition to the main roster.

As pointed out by WhatCulture, Dream’s failed bid to win the NXT Championship and the ensuing fallout of this loss puts him at a crossroads as far as his stint on the black-and-gold brand is concerned. But given his age and potential to keep growing as a performer, the publication opined that he may be best suited for a continued NXT run, even if he is no longer in the main event title picture.

Keeping Dream’s flamboyant, sexually ambiguous gimmick in mind, Bleacher Report separately cautioned that the 24-year-old might end up getting misused on the main roster, as it’s unclear whether the Raw and SmackDown creative teams will handle such a character with enough nuance. The outlet also noted that WWE has yet to deliver on the promises it made in 2016 when chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon remarked that the company will definitely introduce LGBTQ storylines and characters when it “makes sense.”

Citing an example of why WWE has had “little to show” in terms of nuanced LGBTQ-centric storylines in recent years, Bleacher Report‘s Joseph Zucker brought up how Liv Morgan was introduced into Lana, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley’s love triangle storyline as Lana’s apparent lesbian lover. The lesbian affair angle, however, was quickly and quietly dropped without any explanation, with reports suggesting that the promotion had no actual plans of following through with it.

“Perhaps [Dream’s] arrival on Raw or SmackDown would herald the start of a new era for WWE, but the company doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt based on its history,” Zucker added.