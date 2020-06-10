Angeline Varona Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Swimsuit

Angeline Varona took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 9, to share a racy snapshot that highlighted her killer curves. The latest share showed the Latina model flaunting her pert booty in a skimpy thong swimsuit.

The 27-year-old rocked a tan monokini. The front part of the swimwear wasn’t shown in the shot due to her angle. Her long hair also covered some of the views. The back part of the garment showed a deep cut exposing a lot of skin from her shoulders down to her waist. It had tiny straps that clung to her lean shoulders, and it seemed to have high leg cuts that highlighted her slender hips. The color of the piece perfectly blended with her skin-tone.

In the new post, Angeline appeared to be in her bedroom, standing in front of a full-body mirror. She posed with her right foot forward, raising her heel. She showed her backside to the camera, allowing viewers to gaze in her round derriere. She looked over her shoulder, checking her phone’s screen, and took the snap. Although blurred out, the background displayed a view of her bed with several things lying on top, as well as a plush carpet, and a TV.

Angeline appeared to have sported a no-makeup look with her scanty attire. Although, she painted her freshly manicured nails with light blue nail polish. She sported minimal jewelry, including her wedding band set and a thin bracelet. The model left her brunette locks down, seemingly unstyled, and wore a light brown cap made of suede material over it.

Angeline wrote a lengthy caption, explaining her weight journey. She shared that ever since she completed her law school, she decided to devote more of her time to concentrate on achieving her fitness goals.

Many of her avid admirers loved the new upload. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media platform, the picture gained more than 87,900 likes and over 700 comments. Fans and followers took to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages. Most of them raved about her body, especially her toned posterior. Others weren’t confident with words on expressing their admiration for the model. Instead, they chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“You look stunning in my opinion, but what makes you happy, I’ll support you all the way,” one of her fans commented.

“You look so fantastic and so stunning, no matter what! I wish you all the best,” another admirer wrote.

“Way to go! You’ll get there eventually. Trust the process,” added a third follower.