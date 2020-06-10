Angeline Varona Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Swimsuit

Angeline Varona took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 9, to share a racy snapshot that highlighted her killer curves. The latest share showed the Latina model flaunting her pert booty in a skimpy thong swimsuit.

The 27-year-old rocked a tan one-piece. The front of the swimwear wasn’t shown in the shot due to her position. Her long hair also covered some of the view. The back of the garment had a low cut exposing a lot of skin from her shoulders down to her waist. It had thin straps that clung to her lean shoulders and high leg cuts that highlighted her slender hips. The color of the piece perfectly blended with her skin tone.

In the image, Angeline appeared to be in her bedroom, standing in front of a full-body mirror. She posed with her right foot forward, raising her heel. She put her backside to the camera, allowing viewers to gaze at her round derriere. She looked to one side, checking her phone’s screen, and took the snap. Although blurred out, the background displayed a view of her bed with several items on top, as well as a plush carpet and a TV.

Angeline appeared to have sported a no-makeup look with her scanty attire, but she painted her manicured nails with light blue polish. She sported minimal jewelry, including her wedding band set and a thin bracelet. The model left her brunette locks down, seemingly unstyled, and wore a light brown cap made of suede material on top.

Angeline wrote a lengthy caption, explaining her weight journey. She shared that now that she’s completed law school, she’s decided to devote more of her time to achieving her fitness goals.

Many of her avid admirers loved the new upload. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media platform, the picture gained more than 87,900 likes and over 700 comments. Fans and followers took to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages. Most of them raved about her body, especially her toned posterior. Others weren’t that confident with words. Instead, they chimed in with various emoji.

“You look stunning in my opinion, but what makes you happy, I’ll support you all the way,” one of her fans commented.

“You look so fantastic and so stunning, no matter what! I wish you all the best,” another admirer wrote.

“Way to go! You’ll get there eventually. Trust the process,” added a third follower.