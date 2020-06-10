‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast ‘Distraught’ Over Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Firings, Fear Show Won’t Be The Same

The Bravo reality show has not yet been renewed for Season 9.

The cast members of Vanderpump Rules are reportedly “distraught” over the firings of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute as they fear the show will never be what it once was.

After Bravo announced the bombshell firing of main cast members Stassi and Kristen as well as newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni in the aftermath of their past racially insensitive comments, an insider said some of the remaining cast members are worried about how the shakeup will affect the Bravo reality show going forward.

“Stassi and Kristen are completely distraught. They’re in shock and crying,” a source told E! News. “Not only are Stassi and Kristen distraught, but several of the other cast members are as well. They know the show will never be the same.”

A separate Vanderpump Rules insider also said the remaining cast members are worried that the long-running reality show won’t be picked up for a 9th season.

“The rest of the cast is just finding out the news about the firings,” the source told Us Weekly. “They are shocked. There was still no word to the cast about the plans for starting up filming for next season.”

Stassi and Kristen were two of the original stars of Vanderpump Rules. The current cast also includes Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, as well as several new faces that were added for Season 8.

While her former castmates are concerned about the future of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi is reportedly an “emotional wreck” after being fired from the show she starred in since 2013 and now has “no no idea what to do.” The E! source said that the former Bravo star is no stranger to bad press but had hoped her latest scandal would eventually pass if she apologized for her past behavior.

As for newcomers Brett and Max, the two were already on thin ice after their past racist social media activity came to light just as they made their debuts on Vanderpump Rules this season.

“Discussions about firing [Brett] and [Max] had already taken place before Stassi and Kristen’s past actions resurfaced,” the E! insider said.

The cast shakeup comes one week after former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers revealed that Stassi and Kristen once called the police on her to falsely report her for a crime she had nothing to do with. Faith, who was the only black cast member ever cast on the Bravo reality show, said on Tuesday that she feels “so vindicated” now that Stassi and Kristen have been fired from Vanderpump Rules.