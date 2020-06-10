Maren Morris Shows Off Her ‘Sweet Baby Gifts’ From Carrie Underwood

Maren's gifts included a pretty surprising present from her fellow country star.

Carrie Underwood gifted her fellow country star Maren Morris with a “sweet” and somewhat unexpected collection of gifts to celebrate the birth of her first child in March. Maren took to Instagram stories on Tuesday (June 9) to show off the presents Carrie sent to her and her husband, singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd — which included alcohol to help them through.

The “My Church” singer shared a photo of the presents she received, which all had the same gray elephant design. The baby parcel appeared to include a light blue bib, a quilted white towel, a small plush toy, and a light blue blanket with a silk trim. The blanket was personalized with Maren and Ryan’s baby son’s name, Hayes.

But there was one gift that was missing from the photo, which can be seen via Taste of Country.

In the caption, Maren revealed that there was also another present the mom of two sent along to help her navigate motherhood — wine.

“Thanks @carrieunderwood for these sweet baby gifts for Hayes,” she captioned the photo she shared with her 1.4 million followers.

She then added in brackets “(and the wine)” alongside a smiling face emoji covered with three red hearts.

Maren and Ryan welcomed their son Hayes Andrew Hurd into the world on March 23, which was actually one day before they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Maren officially announced the birth of her baby boy on Instagram, where she described Hayes as being “the love of [their] lives.”

A number of fans shared their thoughts on the sweet present Carrie sent to her fellow singer on social media.

“Carrie’s gift to Maren and Ryan,” one fan tweeted alongside a wide-eyed emoji and the same smiley face Maren used in her post, with three hearts.

“How adorable,” another said.

But while wine may not be the most traditional of baby gifts, it probably won’t come as too much of a surprise for Carrie’s fans.

The “Drinking Alone” singer has often joked about her love for wine in interviews and social media. She quipped earlier this year that as a busy mom of two (she’s mom to 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah who she shares with husband Mike Fisher) she needs wine on the regular.

“Wine. I’m not gonna lie,” she told Parade Magazine back in January when asked what she needs on a “regular basis.”

Maren has also shared her passion for drinks on social media. She even shared a sassy photo of herself that showed her as she drank from a champagne glass in her left hand while she held onto Hayes with her right arm last month.