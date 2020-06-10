Tahlia Hall Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Bejeweled Bikini

Tahlia Hall has a body worthy of envy, and she put it on display in her latest social media share. The Australian model took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in a bejeweled bikini while she posed near a river.

The geotag for the update indicated that Tahlia was at Tallebudgera Creek, which is located in Queensland, Australia. Not much scenery was visible in the shot except for a small sandy beach on the other side of the creek, which was blurred in the background.

Tahlia was the center of attention in the snap, which captured her from the front. She gazed at something off to the side with her lips slightly parted as she held her hands in front of her body. Her tan skin popped against the muted colors behind her.

The model’s tiny two-piece was an off-white color. The top had a halter-style neck and classic triangle-shaped cups that put her cleavage on full display. It also flashed a bit of underboob. The bottoms were teeny, with thin strings that sat low on her hips. Iridescent jewels on the top and bottoms added some color to the swimsuit. A delicate crocheted edge along the bottom of the top and on the top of her bottoms added a bit of femininity to the swimwear.

While the photo was cropped just above her knees, Tahlia managed to accentuate her curvy hips and toned thighs by posing with one leg slightly forward. Her trim tummy and hourglass shape were also prominent in the picture.

The popular influencer wore her long tresses straightened with a deep side part. Her makeup looked fabulous and appeared to include smoky eye shadow, contoured cheeks, and a nude shade on her lips. A dainty bracelet dangled from one of her wrists.

In the post’s caption, Tahlia wrote that the snap was a throwback to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of her fans seemed to enjoy the snapshot, and some of them left flattering remarks in the comments section.

“You are simply one of a kind amazingly beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Amazing picture, you are just Stunning,” a second admirer chimed in.

“you are slaying Amazing body,” commented a third follower.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a fourth fan.

Tahlia is no stranger to showing off skin on Instagram. In fact, a majority of her updates feature her wearing a variety of skimpy outfits that put her curves on display. Not too long ago, she flaunted her booty in a string bikini while posing on a yacht.