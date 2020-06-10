Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Voluminous Cleavage In Skimpy Red Polka-Dot Bikini

Leanna Bartlett flaunted her voluptuous curves in her most recent Instagram share. She wore a tiny bikini that left very little to the imagination as she took to the beach on a cloudless day.

The model recently posted a sexy pic to her social media feed and had her fans racing to view it. She wore a scandalous swimsuit that seemed a tad too small because her bust was threatening to pop from its rather tight confines.

Leanna wore an itty-bitty bikini string bikini that clung to her voluptuous frame. The red polka dot bikini displayed her voluminous cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline. The halter neck style tied behind her neck to support her ample bust.

The social media influencer paired the bikini with its matching thong. The bottoms fit her like a glove and showed off her slim thighs, hips, and curvy booty.

Both the bikini top and bottom exposed Leanna’s magnificent abs. She showed off her ripped abs and minuscule waist in the multi-slide post.

Leanna styled her wet-looking hair in a side-part. Her long, blond locks cascaded down her back and shoulders in messy disarray as if she had just emerged from the water. The model appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup with a smoky eye and nude lip.

The Instagram model posed outside on a beautiful day when there was barely a cloud in sight. The two snaps show Leanna in two different poses that showed off her enviable figure.

In the first snap, Leanna stood in front of the ocean. She slightly angled her hips and looked directly at the camera with a decidedly come-hither gaze. She slightly parted her lips and narrowed her eyes for a provocative look. In the background, the sea rippled in deep blue waves.

Leanna treated her fans to a posterior view of her perky backside in the final pic. Leanna flaunted her luscious booty by placing her manicured hands just below her derriere. Although her face was hidden in the shadows, she glanced over her shoulder for the camera.

Of course, Leanna’s 3.3 million followers loved the offering. They raced to view the image and paid homage to the model in the comments section.

In her caption, Leanna asked her fans whether they preferred the first or second pic. One fan responded rather cheekily.

“1 with a side of 2,” they teased.

Another fan had a different take on Leanna’s question.

“I’d prefer to be the photographer and not have to choose,” they commented. It appears they would have preferred an up-close view of Leanna strutting her stuff.

However, one fan had a particular request for the model.

“Any chance of a number 3?” they asked.

Leanna delighted her fans with the pic of her summer-ready body.