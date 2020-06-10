Alexa Dellanos Bares Cleavage & Tiny Waist In Sexy Sportswear While Showing Off Her Golden Mane

The model thanked her hairstylist in the caption for keeping her tresses healthy.

Fans of Alexa Dellanos rarely get to see their favorite celebrity on social media these days, but the American-Cuban beauty made a glorious comeback to Instagram with a gorgeous snap posted Tuesday. In the photo, Alexa looked smoking hot in sexy sportswear, showing off her toned body in a teeny, cleavage-baring top and leggings. While her killer curves certainly stole the spotlight, the post was geared towards hair styling; the Instagram model and influencer made her caption all about her long, golden tresses, crediting tape extensions specialist Zaida Gracia for her fabulous look.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured in Puerto Rico, where Alexa and her boyfriend, graffiti artist Alec Monopoly, have quarantined themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The half-body shot showed the model posing against what looked like a glass door, which offered a peek into a modern office interior.

The 24-year-old gave off sultry vibes, shooting a smoldering gaze at the camera as she cupped her chin in her hand. She rocked a thulian pink sports bra with a daring neckline, putting her busty assets on display in the low-cut number. A wide underband accentuated her lithe waist, emphasizing her perfect hourglass frame. The bombshell paired the item with lilac low-rise bottoms that hugged her hips, flaunting her chiseled midriff in the skintight outfit.

Alexa topped off her look with a light-blue denim jacket, which beautifully complemented the palette of her co-ord. She wore the jacket over her shoulders, leaving it wide open to show off her voluptuous figure. She accessorized with a chic white manicure and added a bit of bling with a gold band ring and matching bracelet. The simple tone of her jewelry kept the focus on her killer physique and sleek, blond locks.

She styled her hair in a slight side-part and brushed the locks over her shoulder in layered strands. Her brown roots showed through and transitioned into blond, giving her tresses a slight ombre look.

“Ooooo I loveee the darker roots,” gushed one of her devotees, in a message trailed by a long string of heart-eyes.

Alexa penned her caption in Spanish, with a Google translation revealing her message of appreciation for her hairstylist. The model branded Zaida her “PR queen,” thanking her for keeping her locks looking healthy.

Her makeup was also on point, as the Instagram sensation appeared to be wearing a pink shade on her full lips to match her top. Her glam look also seemed to include long lashes and highlighted cheeks.

As expected, the upload stirred quite the reaction among her eager fans, reeling in more than 37,300 likes and 312 messages overnight. Fellow models flocked to the comments section, complimenting Alexa for her stunning look.

“Hair face body everything,” wrote gal pal Durrani Popal, adding two heart-eyes emoji to her comment. The DASH Dolls starlet left a second message as well.

“Wow,” she wrote, followed by another pair of heart-eyes.

“Bella,” commented Latina model Yaslen Clemente, ending with a cat heart-eyes emoji.

Alexa’s BFF and fellow social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa also noticed the hot pic, chiming in with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Missed your posts,” another Instagram user remarked, leaving a heart-eyes and fire emoji for the model as well.