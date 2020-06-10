Diana Maux Rocks Skimpy Sports Bra & Hot Pants For Outdoor Workout Routine

Diana Maux stunned in her latest Instagram update in three video clips where she sported some skimpy athleisure wear. She showed off her curvaceous frame while performing a “tri-set” that seemed to target the whole body.

The model recently took to social media to share the video clips and try to inspire her horde of fans to work out. She took to the outdoors to execute the moves that only required a set of dumbbells to complete the routine.

Diana wore a wrap over sports bra that clung to her like a second skin. The brilliant blue encapsulation sports bra had a plunging neckline that displayed her bountiful assets as well as her toned shoulders and arms. The straps crisscrossed at the back to provide firm support as she exercised and toned her body. It also showed off her muscled back and shoulders.

The certified fitness trainer wore a pair of hot pants that showcased her muscular thighs and thick booty. She rocked the black bottoms that allowed her a wide range of movement as she exercised on a small pier on a cloudy day.

The skimpy top and bottom allowed Diana’s ripped abs and minuscule waist to take center stage. Although she was not specifically targeting her abdominal muscles in the workout clips, Diana’s stomach muscles also benefited from the routine.

Diana also wore a pair of black training sneakers to minimize the impact on her joints as she got physical in the workout.

Diana wore her hair away from her face. She styled her hair in a side-part and then pulled it into a low ponytail so that it did not distract from the task at hand. Her wavy tresses tumbled down her back in casual disarray.

The model exercised in a picturesque setting. She performed a series of moves on a pier above a body of water. In the background, trees, shrubbery, and a pot plant provided greenery and foliage. White outdoor lamps also flanked the pier.

Diana combined two or three traditional exercises for a more effective routine. First up, she got low with a mountain climber, moved on to a dumbbell renegade, and completed the exercise with a jumping jack before repeating the routine. She followed this by walking down the pier doing forward lunges and double shoulder presses with the dumbbells. She repeated the forward lunges in the final exercise, but combined it with bent over lifts.

Diana has amassed a large following of over 523,000 followers. Many of them took to the comments section to tell Diana what they thought about her latest offering.

“There’s nothing I don’t love about this video,” one fan gushed.

Another fan raved that the model is “such an inspiration. Love you, Diana.”