Diana Maux Rocks Skimpy Sports Bra & Hot Pants For Outdoor Workout Routine

Diana Maux stunned in her latest Instagram update, which included three video clips where she sported some skimpy athleisure wear. She showed off her curvaceous frame while performing a “tri-set” that seemed to target the whole body.

The model recently took to social media to share the post and try to inspire her fans to work out. She took to the outdoors to execute the moves that only required a set of dumbbells to complete.

Diana wore a wrap-over sports bra that clung to her like a second skin. The brilliant blue top had a plunging neckline that displayed her decolletage as well as her toned shoulders and arms. The straps crisscrossed at the back to provide firm support as she exercised and toned her body.

The certified fitness trainer wore a pair of hot pants that showcased her muscular thighs and booty. She rocked the black bottoms that allowed her a wide range of movement as she exercised on a small pier on a cloudy day.

The skimpy top and bottoms allowed Diana’s ripped abs and trim waist to take center stage. Although she was not specifically targeting her abdominal muscles in the workout clips, Diana’s abs also benefited from the routine.

Diana also wore a pair of black training sneakers to minimize the impact on her joints as she got physical in the workout.

Diana styled her hair in a side-part and then pulled it into a low ponytail so that it did not get in her way as she worked out. Her wavy tresses tumbled down her back in casual disarray.

The model exercised in a picturesque setting. She performed a series of moves on a pier. In the background, trees, shrubbery, and a potted plant provided greenery and foliage.

Diana combined two or three traditional exercises for a more effective routine. First up, she got low with a mountain climber, moved on to a dumbbell renegade, and completed the exercise with a jumping jack before repeating the circuit. She followed this by walking down the pier doing forward lunges and double-shoulder presses with the dumbbells. She repeated the forward lunges in the final exercise but combined it with bent-over lifts.

Diana has amassed a large following of over 523,000 followers. Many of them took to the comments section to tell her what they thought about her latest offering.

“There’s nothing I don’t love about this video,” one fan gushed.

Another user raved that the model is “such an inspiration. Love you, Diana.”