Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Toned Posterior In Blue Leggings For Glute-Focused Workout

Ashleigh Jordan targeted her glutes in the most recent workout video series on her Instagram page.

In the shared post, the blond bombshell rocked a pair of blue leggings and a white sports bra. The bra featured crisscrossed straps at the back, while her flattering workout pants included dark stripes beneath her posterior.

Ashleigh started her circuit with a set of jumping split lunges. For this exercise, she placed one leg on a stool behind her and kept her heel raised. Then she performed a single-leg jump, raising her front foot before landing and bending the knee. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 10 repetitions.

Next, she moved on to reverse lunges in the second clip of the series. While holding a dumbbell above her head, Ashleigh took large steps backward before bending her knees. Her caption suggested completing 15 repetitions in a set for three rounds.

A set of banded squats followed. She assumed a wide-legged stance for this one and placed a blue exercise band around her lower thighs. Then she slowly bent her knees, pointing them outward as she did so. She recommended doing three sets of 10 repetitions in her caption.

For the final clip of the series, Ashleigh performed a set of two-way leg swings. To complete this exercise, she got on her hands and knees on a bench and then lifted one leg behind her. After lowering it, she raised the same leg to the side. In her caption, she suggested 20 repetitions per leg for three rounds.

The post racked up more than 30,000 likes in three hours and over 250 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans praised the workout.

“I love this! So creative & love how you did the 2-way swings hitting all glute muscles,” one person wrote.

“Thank you so much for the workouts. They help so much especially when I’m stumped or get bored,” added another.

Others expressed their excitement about giving the circuit a try.

“Killer workout doing this tomorrow!” a third Instagram user told her.

“Love these videos. Very helpful,” remarked a fourth, including two heart emoji with their comment.

In her caption, Ashleigh wrote the circuit was meant to specifically target the “upper booty.” She added that she posted this bodyweight workout because several gyms haven’t reopened yet due to restrictions placed on them as a result of the coronavirus. If one does have access to weights, she wrote, adding them will make each exercise more challenging.