Instagram Model Paige Spiranac Flaunts Cleavage In A Tight Top On The Golf Course

Instagram model Paige Spiranac showed off her curves on a golf course for her latest post. She wore a tight top that put her jaw-dropping assets on display along with a short skirt, and shared her excitement for the return of the sport she loves.

The 27-year-old — who has been dubbed the “OG Insta Golf Girl” — has kept her game sharp while at home during the lockdown, but she returned to the links for this shot. She was photographed in front of shrubbery and there were lush trees in the distance. The model was captured from the thighs up as she looked directly into the camera, showing off her bright blue eyes.

Spiranac wore her long blond hair pulled behind her and partially draped over her right shoulder with her bangs parted to that side of her face. She stood with her body slightly tilted to the right and her hands by her sides. In her right hand was a golf club that had a cover with a graphic design on it.

The San Diego State University product rocked a collared golf shirt that was mostly dark blue, with white stripes and cherry red around the shoulders. Spiranac’s top was open in the middle, which offered fans a glimpse of her ample cleavage. She wore a short white golf skirt that came up to the top of her thighs. The model appeared to sport bright red nail polish and raspberry-colored lipstick, and a bracelet on her left wrist completed the look. In her caption, she mentioned the return of the PGA and asked fans to chime in with who they liked to win an upcoming tournament.

The golf-related post caught the attention of the model’s 2.5 million Instagram followers as more than 120,000 of them hit the “like” button in just over nine hours after the photo went online. Spiranac received over 1,700 comments, including a deluge of fire emoji.

“How is it possible to be this pretty?!” a female follower asked.

“This outfit is amazing, you look stunning Paige,” another user wrote while adding a fire emoji.

Multiple fans mentioned the golfer’s Play a Round podcast.

“I love your podcasts!! Keep up the good work and raw talk!” a listener commented.

“Golf is back this week. Podcast was awesome this week. Great week for Paige,” a follower replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Spiranac titillated fans in a black bikini top that barely contained her breasts. That post earned over 300,000 likes and nearly 10,000 comments.