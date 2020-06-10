Kindly Myers Shows Off Her Enviable Figure While Wearing A Black Bikini For Latest Instagram Video

Instagram model Kindly Myers wowed her 2 million followers with her recent video post. In the short clip, the celebrity showed off her flawless figure while wearing a tiny black bikini.

Kindly was wearing a skimpy swimsuit that hugged her figure. The top featured thin straps over her shoulders and triangle-shaped cups that plunged deeply. As a result of this, plenty of the model’s cleavage was on display. The pants were low in the front and the bands rode up high over her hips.

Kindly’s face was not shown in the short video. However, her long blond locks did not appear to be styled as they hung down over her shoulders.

The Instagram sensation sat on a white chair that featured a cutout pattern at the top. White cushions were also added behind her for extra comfort during the video.

As the clip started, it panned around from the back of her hip to reveal her flat stomach and a belly button piercing. Kindly spread her legs for the shot and carefully adjusted a strap of her bikini bottoms, running her perfectly manicured nails back and forth on one side before checking the other as well. The celebrity then adjusted her top, making sure that everything was securely in place.

Finally, Kindly started tousling her long hair and as the camera panned up slightly, more of the model could be seen. It was then revealed that she wore a silver cross pendant sideways on a chain around her neck. It also appeared that she had chosen a pale pink shade of lip gloss for her plump lips.

The clip might be considered not safe for work for some so, those who want to view, it can do so via Kindly’s official Instagram account.

As soon as Kindly posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within a single hour, the clip had amassed nearly 10,000 likes from her adoring fanbase.

Commenting was closed in the clip but it was likely that her fans had plenty to say about the provocative video. Normally, in her other posts, her admirers gushed about how beautiful she is. They also regularly like to comment on her enviable assets and toned figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently showed off her pert derriere while wearing a crushed velvet bodysuit. The champagne-colored outfit hugged her killer curves as she posed with one hand behind her head. Positioned with her back to the camera in order to show off her curvaceous booty, she placed one arm behind her head as she smiled for her adoring fans.