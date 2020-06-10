Kindly Myers Shows Off Her Enviable Figure While Wearing A Black Bikini For Latest Instagram Video

Instagram model Kindly Myers wowed her 2 million followers with her recent video post. In the short clip, the celebrity showed off her flawless figure while wearing a tiny black bikini. However, the video has since been removed.

In the now-deleted post, Kindly wore a skimpy swimsuit that hugged her figure. The top featured thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and triangle-shaped cups, which plunged deeply into her chest, putting plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms sat low in the front and the bands rode up high over her hips.

Kindly’s face could not be seen in the short video. However, her long blond locks made an appearance. They did not seem to be styled as they hung down over her shoulders.

The Instagram sensation sat on a white chair that featured a cutout pattern at the top. White cushions were also added behind her, presumably for extra comfort.

As the clip started, it panned around from the back of her hip to reveal her flat stomach and a belly button piercing. Kindly spread her legs for the shot and carefully adjusted a strap of her bikini bottoms, running her perfectly manicured nails back and forth on one side before checking the other as well. The celebrity then adjusted her top, making sure that everything was securely in place.

She then started tousling her long hair as the camera panned up slightly. Her silver cross pendant came into the frame, as well as her mouth. It appeared she had chosen a pale pink shade of gloss for her plump lips.

As soon as Kindly had posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within a single hour, the clip had amassed nearly 10,000 likes from her adoring fanbase.

Kindly had turned the post’s comments off, but it was likely her fans had plenty to say about the provocative video. Normally, in her other posts, her admirers gush about how beautiful she is. They also regularly like to comment on her enviable assets and toned figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently showed off her pert derrière while wearing a crushed velvet bodysuit. The champagne-colored outfit hugged her killer curves as she posed with one hand behind her head. Positioned with her back to the camera in order to show off her curvaceous booty, she posed by arching her back and looking over her shoulder as she smiled for her adoring fans.