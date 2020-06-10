‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Allie Horton Comes To Town, Lucas Leans On Kate

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, June 10, 2020 reveal that there will be two huge returns to Salem, and a dramatic new storyline.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) come home, as well as his teenager daughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold).

Allie will surprisingly come knocking at her uncle Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) door. Eric and his future wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will be shocked to see Allie when she drops by unexpectedly. Of course, they’ll be thrilled that reunite with the now teenager.

However, things will take a dramatic turn when Allie reveals a stunning secret to her uncle and soon-to-be aunt. Allie will confess that she’s pregnant and that her due date is creeping up very soon. She’ll show the pair her baby bump and tell the duo that she doesn’t want to be a mother at her young age.

She’ll likely reveal that she wants to give the baby up for adoption and that she needs a place to stay for the time being. Most shockingly, Allie will ask Eric to hide the news from her mother, his twin sister Sami Brady (Allison Sweeney).

Meanwhile, Allie’s dad, Lucas, will also be home and he’ll immediately head to visit his beloved mother, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Lucas will be happy to see his mother, whom he’s been apart from for about a year.

The pair will have some catching up to do, and Lucas is said to be delivering some distressing news to his mom. It seems that Lucas may know about Allie’s pregnancy and could agree to help her find a suitable person to adopt the child behind Sami’s back. If he tells Kate the news, she’ll probably be stunned as well.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will have some concerns about her ex-husband Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). She’ll question his recent behavior after she found him drunk at the Brady Pub. Kayla drove Steve home and put him to bed, but when he’s sober she’ll want answers about why he’s acting so strangely.

Perhaps he’ll finally tell her that he wants her back and that she should call off her wedding to her boyfriend Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

Finally, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will be dealt a huge blow. It appears that Rafe may be heartbroken after he loses custody of little David to Zoey, and the devastation could be too much for him to handle.